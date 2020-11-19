Brokers Issue Forecasts for SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $14,709,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 357.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,685 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $4,918,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 618,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 1,278,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jordan M. Katzman acquired 663,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $5,338,196.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,976,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,156. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.