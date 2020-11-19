Brokers Issue Forecasts for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.22. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

