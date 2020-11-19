Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 41,944 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 177,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $1,080,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,106,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $1,035,833.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 189,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

