Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,478,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $153.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $2,144,713.52. Insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

