Brigade Capital Management, Lp Sells 45,006 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Stock

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 45,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $292,989.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 79,742 shares of Cumulus Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $527,094.62.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cumulus Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

