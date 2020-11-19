Bridget O’rourke Sells 65 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total value of $17,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $13,492.70.

On Monday, September 14th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $13,063.05.

PEN opened at $258.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.72 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.82.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 115.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 490.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.38.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

