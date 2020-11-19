Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 66.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 296,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 118,395 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

BXP opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.