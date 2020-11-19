Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BPFH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 82.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

