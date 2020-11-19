Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

TSE BPF.UN opened at C$9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$5.34 and a 1-year high of C$14.94.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

