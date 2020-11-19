Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 200 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $11,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,193.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $20,924.00.

Southern Copper stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after buying an additional 1,071,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after buying an additional 814,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after buying an additional 744,818 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after buying an additional 596,986 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

