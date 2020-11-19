Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDNNY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $65.26 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

