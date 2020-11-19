Boenning Scattergood Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $888.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.27. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ProAssurance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,677,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in ProAssurance by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 302,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 147,633 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ProAssurance by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

