BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 114.1% in October

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 601.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 422,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 362,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,391,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 171,687 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

