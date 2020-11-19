BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 114.1% in October

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.67.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
