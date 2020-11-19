BMO Capital Markets Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to $46.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EDVMF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

EDVMF stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

