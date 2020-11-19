BMO Capital Markets Boosts WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Price Target to $14.75

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $14.25 to $14.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WPTIF opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution properties.

