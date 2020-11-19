B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Raises Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.262 per share on Friday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.