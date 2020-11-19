Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Up 16.1%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares were up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 17,348,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 3,923,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,287 shares in the company, valued at $482,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 207.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $82,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $41,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

