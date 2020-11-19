Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 115.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,958 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Black Knight by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Black Knight by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 263,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $16,443,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,410,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.