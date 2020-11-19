BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $72,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after buying an additional 1,357,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after buying an additional 1,014,352 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after buying an additional 948,825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 55.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,099,000 after buying an additional 603,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,728,000 after buying an additional 551,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,129 shares of company stock worth $20,393,190 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

