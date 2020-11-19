Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Up 17.9%

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $16.35. 981,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 359,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Biodesix Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

