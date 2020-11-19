BidaskClub Upgrades Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) to Strong-Buy

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.59. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

