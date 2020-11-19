BidaskClub Upgrades frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Hold

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in frontdoor by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

