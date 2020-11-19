BidaskClub Upgrades Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Sell

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DOX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 70.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

