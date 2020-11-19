BidaskClub Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.78.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,442 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

