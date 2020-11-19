BidaskClub Downgrades Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Hold

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $882,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $66,648.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,822.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,880 shares of company stock worth $14,602,913. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Personalis by 607.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

