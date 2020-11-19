BidaskClub Downgrades Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Sell

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE stock opened at $197.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.35.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.