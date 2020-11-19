BidaskClub Downgrades BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Hold

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.73 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,446 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BRP by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BRP by 35.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $8,034,000. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

