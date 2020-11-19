BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBL. CSFB upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.