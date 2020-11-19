BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE BLU opened at $3.08 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

BLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BELLUS Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.74.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

