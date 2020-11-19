Barclays Raises Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $68.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,667.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,680,586 shares of company stock valued at $555,433,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

