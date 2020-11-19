Barclays Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $74.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

TJX opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

