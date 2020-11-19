Barclays Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $74.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.
TJX opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.
In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
