Bank of America Trims Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Target Price to $11.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

