Bank of America Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $273.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $266.00 to $273.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.50.

NYSE:ESS opened at $254.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.45. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

