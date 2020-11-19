Bank of America Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $285.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.35.

NYSE DE opened at $257.33 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.11 and a 200-day moving average of $189.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

