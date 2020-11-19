Bank of America Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $15.50

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.39. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

