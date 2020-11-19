Bank of America Boosts Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target to $3.25

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.04.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of DHC opened at $4.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 4,373,004 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 549,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 95,213 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 85.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 119,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.