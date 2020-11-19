Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCTF opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.59. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25.
Bancorp 34 Company Profile
