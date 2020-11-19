Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCTF opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.59. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

