Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $37.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

