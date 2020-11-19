Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $288.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.73. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $317.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -252.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,100,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total transaction of $585,402.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,892,550.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,923 shares of company stock valued at $50,842,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

