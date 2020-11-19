Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

