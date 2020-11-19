Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 890,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of UL opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

