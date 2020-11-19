Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110,451 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 498.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,350,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,608 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

NYSE GE opened at $9.73 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

