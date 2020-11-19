Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

GILD stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.