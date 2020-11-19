Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 499 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 445,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,880,000 after acquiring an additional 74,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

COO stock opened at $329.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

