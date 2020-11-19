Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.85

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 3167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.