Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) VP Sells $309,000.00 in Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $101.49 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Balchem by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

