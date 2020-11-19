B. Riley Comments on Radian Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radian Group in a report released on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

RDN has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

RDN stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

