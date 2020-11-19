Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Several analysts have commented on AXLA shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.81.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

