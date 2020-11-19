Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $147.43 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.