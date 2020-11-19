Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 120,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 52,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

